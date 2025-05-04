Goncalo Ramos News: Provides assist in defeat

Ramos assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Strasbourg.

Ramos assisted Bradley Barcola's goal early in the second half by setting up the winger's finish from the left flank. He had chances to equalize later in the match, including a close-range header that went wide and a shot saved by Djordje Petrovic. Despite his efforts, Ramos couldn't add to his goal tally but still had a solid impact with three shots and two chances created. His next opportunity to contribute for PSG will come on Wednesday if Ousmane Dembele remains unavailable, as the Portuguese is the main candidate to replace him as the striker against the Gunners.