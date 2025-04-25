Fantasy Soccer
Gonzalo Piovi headshot

Gonzalo Piovi News: Returns in CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Piovi (hamstring) played as a substitute during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw with Tigres.

Piovi should be fit enough to start in the initial Liga MX quarterfinals leg at Leon, especially with his side needing a center-back to fill in for Willer Ditta (suspension). After making multiple clearances and tackles in each of his last six league games, the Argentinian is a solid option in terms of defensive stats but lacks attacking upside outside of a few long balls and occasional shots.

Gonzalo Piovi
Cruz Azul
