Gonzalo Piovi News: Substitute option Sunday

Piovi (hamstring) is on the bench for the second leg of the playoffs series against Leon.

Piovi has struggled with muscle issues over the past four weeks, and the fact that he's not yet in the starting lineup suggests he'll be used only if required, looking to become fully fit for a potential semifinals round. His averages of 4.6 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per game are the best figures on the squad this year, making him a strong alternative to Jesus Orozco and Erik Lira in the back line.