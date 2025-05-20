Gonzalo Piovi News: Top defensive performance

Piovi registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to America.

Piovi led the Cruz Azul defensive effort Sunday with eight clearances as they fell by a 2-1 margin to America. In addition to clearing his lines, the central defender managed four tackles (three won) and three interceptions. A hamstring injury limited the central defender to just 15 appearances (14 starts) during the Clausura campaign. He played the full 90 minutes in 12 of his 15 appearances and contributed to three clean sheets.