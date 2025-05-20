Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gonzalo Piovi headshot

Gonzalo Piovi News: Top defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Piovi registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to America.

Piovi led the Cruz Azul defensive effort Sunday with eight clearances as they fell by a 2-1 margin to America. In addition to clearing his lines, the central defender managed four tackles (three won) and three interceptions. A hamstring injury limited the central defender to just 15 appearances (14 starts) during the Clausura campaign. He played the full 90 minutes in 12 of his 15 appearances and contributed to three clean sheets.

Gonzalo Piovi
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now