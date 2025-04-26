Granit Xhaka News: Leader in chances created, tackles
Xhaka took an off target shot, created two chances and made two tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.
Xhaka was active on both sides of the ball leading Leverkusen in both chances created and tackles during the win. The midfielder hasn't had a goal involvement since March 1st, but has combined for three chances created and five tackles in his last three appearances.
