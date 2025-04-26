Fantasy Soccer
Granit Xhaka News: Leader in chances created, tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Xhaka took an off target shot, created two chances and made two tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Xhaka was active on both sides of the ball leading Leverkusen in both chances created and tackles during the win. The midfielder hasn't had a goal involvement since March 1st, but has combined for three chances created and five tackles in his last three appearances.

Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
