Gregor Kobel News: Brilliant for win
Kobel recorded eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Kobel was under siege throughout Sunday's clash and he stood tall throughout, coming away with eight saves in the win. It was one of the best performances of the season for the goalkeeper. He has established himself as truly one of the best in Germany despite some poor spells from the team in front of him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now