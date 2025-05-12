Fantasy Soccer
Gregor Kobel News: Brilliant for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Kobel recorded eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Kobel was under siege throughout Sunday's clash and he stood tall throughout, coming away with eight saves in the win. It was one of the best performances of the season for the goalkeeper. He has established himself as truly one of the best in Germany despite some poor spells from the team in front of him.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
