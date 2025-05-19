Gregor Kobel News: Keeps clean sheet in season finale

Kobel made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Kobel saw his team dominating the contest but still had to work a couple times, being solid as usual to keep his second clean sheet over the last three starts but just his seventh of the season. Maybe the goalkeeper could've done a better job between the posts throughout the campaign, but better defensive stability in front of him would also help a lot next season.