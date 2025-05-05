Griffin Dorsey News: Busy defensively in loss

Dorsey sent in five inaccurate crosses, made three tackles (two won), five clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card.

Dorsey was part of a defensive line that struggled to contain the opposition's attack but had a decent individual performance, defending his flank very well while also going up the field to try generating some offense. The right-back, who was coming off assisting twice over the previous four starts, is definitely able to contribute on both sides of the ball but needs to put everything together more frequently to be considered an elite fantasy asset.