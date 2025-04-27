Griffin Dorsey News: Delivers assist in win

Dorsey assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Dorsey missed a big chance but made up for it with a low pass that led to Ezequiel Ponce's goal in the 79th minute of the match. The right-back has now assisted twice from seven scoring chances created across his last four appearances. He hasn't been that much involved in defense, although his team has kept four clean sheets with him on the pitch this season.