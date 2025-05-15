Fantasy Soccer
Griffin Dorsey headshot

Griffin Dorsey News: Good overall against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 10:39am

Dorsey generated two shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Minnesota United.

Dorsey tied both his season highs for total and accurate crosses Wednesday. Across the Dynamo's last four games, he not only created multiple chances twice but also averaged one per appearance. Defensively, Dorsey has picked up in a specific category, clearances. May's first half includes his 13, which means he averaged 4.3 per game.

Griffin Dorsey
Houston Dynamo
