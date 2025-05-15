Griffin Dorsey News: Good overall against Minnesota

Dorsey generated two shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Minnesota United.

Dorsey tied both his season highs for total and accurate crosses Wednesday. Across the Dynamo's last four games, he not only created multiple chances twice but also averaged one per appearance. Defensively, Dorsey has picked up in a specific category, clearances. May's first half includes his 13, which means he averaged 4.3 per game.