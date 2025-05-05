Fantasy Soccer
Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Vicario made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Vicario conceded one goal Sunday, a Jarrod Bowen strike in the 28th minute. He also made just one save thanks to his defense which consisted of all backups. Next up Vicario heads to Glimt for the second leg of the Europa League semifinal, followed by a home match versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
