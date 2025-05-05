Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once in draw

Vicario made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Vicario conceded one goal Sunday, a Jarrod Bowen strike in the 28th minute. He also made just one save thanks to his defense which consisted of all backups. Next up Vicario heads to Glimt for the second leg of the Europa League semifinal, followed by a home match versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League.