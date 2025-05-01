Guglielmo Vicario News: Concedes once to Glimt

Vicario registered no saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Glimt.

Vicario only faced one shot on target in Thursday's match and he conceded a goal on that shot by Ulrik Saltnes. It's hard to put all the blame on Vicario however, given the shot took a heavy deflection. He will likely not have as easy of an outing in the second leg next Thursday as Glimt will try to play on the front foot to erase the two-goal Spurs' lead.