Guglielmo Vicario News: Keeps clean sheet in second leg

Vicario had a solid outing Thursday as his defense shut down Glimt in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals. He made two saves in the easy victory that sends Spurs to the final. He will face Manchester United in the final on May 21. He has faced the Red Devils twice in the Premier League this season and kept a clean sheet in both matches.