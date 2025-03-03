Guido Pizarro News: Ends player career

Pizarro has retired from the field and taken a new position at Tigres as their new coach, the team announced Sunday.

Pizarro completed a successful course in Mexico with this surprising move. The midfielder, who also played as a center-back in the final stages of his career, racked up 19 goals and 16 assists over 475 appearances for Tigres across all competitions. Additionally, he scored eight times and assisted five in 135 matches for his first team Lanus in Argentina and had a short stint in Spanish club Sevilla in 2017, where he tallied two goals across 40 games played.