Guillaume Restes News: Concedes two in victory

Restes had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Restes conceded two Saturday but pulled off four saves and two clearances in a match where he faced seven shots on target. It was not a distinguishing performance. The 20-year-old has completed the season with eight clean sheets from 29 appearances, a mediocre performance when compared to his peers in the league.