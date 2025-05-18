Fantasy Soccer
Guillaume Restes headshot

Guillaume Restes News: Concedes two in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Restes had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Restes conceded two Saturday but pulled off four saves and two clearances in a match where he faced seven shots on target. It was not a distinguishing performance. The 20-year-old has completed the season with eight clean sheets from 29 appearances, a mediocre performance when compared to his peers in the league.

