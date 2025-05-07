Guillaume Restes News: Five saves on Saturday
Restes registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.
Restes made five saves but conceded a goal. It was the fifth occasion in the last six league fixtures where the 20-year-old failed to keep a clean sheet. It was only the second occasion this season when Restes made five or more saves.
