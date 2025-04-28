Guillaume Restes News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Restes had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nantes.

Restes kept a clean sheet Sunday, his eighth of the season and his first since Jan. 18 at Lyon. It was an especially impressive feat to keep a clean sheet considering he played down a man for the majority of the match following Noah Edjouma's straight red card in the 38th minute. He made three saves in the match, the most he's made since returning from his calf injury. He faces a slightly more difficult matchup Saturday versus Rennes, a side which has scored 46 goals through 31 matches this season.