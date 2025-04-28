Fantasy Soccer
Guillaume Restes headshot

Guillaume Restes News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 6:19am

Restes had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nantes.

Restes kept a clean sheet Sunday, his eighth of the season and his first since Jan. 18 at Lyon. It was an especially impressive feat to keep a clean sheet considering he played down a man for the majority of the match following Noah Edjouma's straight red card in the 38th minute. He made three saves in the match, the most he's made since returning from his calf injury. He faces a slightly more difficult matchup Saturday versus Rennes, a side which has scored 46 goals through 31 matches this season.

Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
