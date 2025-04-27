Guillermo Martinez News: Scores, gets sent off Sunday

Martinez scored one goal and received a red card in Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout victory against FC Juarez.

Martinez found the back of the net after a nice play inside the box during the 16th minute but earned the red card for kicking Jesus Murillo later in the match. The striker will consequently be suspended for the second Play-In clash and may return this season only if Pumas advance to the quarterfinals. In case they don't qualify, his final numbers in the first half of 2025 will be 20 shots (nine on goal), five goals and one assist over 13 Liga MX appearances, plus three goals in five CONCACAF Champions Cup games. Either Rogelio Funes Mori or Ali Avila could fill in the lineup while Martinez is banned.