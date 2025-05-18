Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Held to two shots
Isaksen registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.
Isaksen was once again in a starting role, seeing his second straight start and 53 minutes of play. He would be subdued a bit in the draw, only registering a cross, two chances created and two crosses. He will hope he earns the start in the season finale, starting in 28 of his 36 appearances this season.
