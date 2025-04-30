Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Solid effort in draw

Isaksen registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-2 draw against Parma.

Isaksen registered at least one shot on target for a third consecutive league appearance, totaling five shots and four shots on target over that span. This was also his second straight appearance with at least one chance created, and he has accounted for a total of 16 over the last 10 league games. Additionally, he continues to provide numerous crosses but this marked the first time in four league outings that he did not land one accurately.