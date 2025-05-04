Gustav Tang Isaksen News: Used as a sub against Empoli

Isaksen registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate), four clearances and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win against Empoli.

Isaksen didn't get the start as the coach opted for a more cautious XI, but he was inserted at halftime and was solid on both ends, tracking back frequently, but he squandered a major chance to seal the game in a one-on-one with the goalie in the stoppage time. He has logged multiple shots and multiple crosses in five of his last six showings (four starts), totaling 13 (five on target) and 20 (four on target) respectively, scoring and assisting once and adding eight chances created and ten corners.