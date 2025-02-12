Gustavo Cabral Injury: Set for two more weeks out

Cabral could be ready to play in two weeks while he continues to get back into shape following a meniscal remodeling, according to the club's medical report.

Cabral has taken part in training since early February, but with the uncertainty surrounding his absence finally cleared up, the veteran will remain unavailable to face Pumas and Chivas, so he could return on week nine versus Puebla. Prior to the issue, he made 11 starts in the Apertura campaign, averaging 3.9 clearances and 1.9 interceptions per game over that span. Considering Andres Micolta (knee) and Sergio Barreto (knee) are long-term outs and Eduardo Bauermann is serving a one-match ban, the team must deal with a sudden lack of central defenders for the next couple of fixtures, leaving Jorge Berlanga as the only remaining member of the senior roster with some experience in the position.