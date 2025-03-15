Fantasy Soccer
Gustavo Del Prete headshot

Gustavo Del Prete Injury: Leaves with injury against America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Del Prete suffered a blow that forced him to exit early in Saturday's clash against America.

Del Prete was carted off and had ice placed on his right knee during the first half of the game. The attacker had scored and assisted once over his previous two matches, earning a spot in the starting lineup. His place was taken by Diego Gonzalez, who could see increased playing time in upcoming contests if the issue is serious.

Gustavo Del Prete
Atlas
