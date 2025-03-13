Fantasy Soccer
Gustavo Nunes headshot

Gustavo Nunes Injury: Trains, remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Nunes (back) has trained with the team but remains out, according to manager Thomas Frank, per Sam Tabuteau of the Hounslow Herald. "Gustavo trained with the team."

Nunes is working his way back from his back injury, as after running last week, he was able to train with the team this week. However, he still remains out, needing more time to recover. That said, he will look to return after the break, possibly featuring against Newcastle on April 2.

Gustavo Nunes
Brentford
