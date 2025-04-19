Gustavo Puerta News: Joins Hull City on permanent move
Puerta will join Hull City from Leverkusen on July. 1st on a permanent move, after a contract option based on games played was activated during his loan, his parent club announced.
Puerta will continue his journey at Hull City after playing enough games to activate a clause in his loan contract. He will officially join the club on July. 1st. He has made 27 league appearances for the northern English side, including 20 starts.
