Habib Diarra News: Assists in 2-1 defeat
Diarra assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Angers.
Diarra assisted in the second game in a row, which brought him to five assists for the season. He assisted Dilane Bakwa in a game where he created two chances. This made five chances created in his last two games, having not created a chance for six games before that.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now