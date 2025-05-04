Habib Diarra News: Provides assist against champions

Diarra assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Diarra assisted Felix Lemarechal's goal with a well-timed pass, showcasing his vision and creativity with three chances created in the game to match his season high. He was a dynamic presence in midfield, contributing both defensively and offensively with three crosses, two tackles and one interception to help the Alsacians contain the French champions and secure an important win in the race for a Champions League qualification spot. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Angers.