Hakan Calhanoglu News: Another penalty successful

Calhanoglu scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 4-3 win versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

During the late-first half, Pau Cubarsi fouled Lautaro Martinez in Barcelona's penalty area, giving Calhanoglu a prime opportunity to score. He sent Wojciech Szczesny the opposite way to give Inter Milan a 2-0 cushion before halftime. Calhanoglu will enter the Champions League Final with four goals, three of them logged via penalty kick. For this season's knockout stage, he has either scored or assisted in all but one of his five starts, with his goals and assists split evenly at two apiece.