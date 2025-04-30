Hakan Calhanoglu News: Bags assist

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Calhanoglu found a goal contribution for the second straight UCL match Wednesday, finding Denzel Dumfries in the 65th minute off a corner. This brings him to three goals and two assists in 10 UCL appearances this campaign. Outside of the assist, he was held in check, registering a chance created, one cross and two interceptions.