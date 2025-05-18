Hakan Calhanoglu News: Registers assist

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Calhanoglu was back on the scoresheet with an assist Sunday, finding Denzel Dumfries in the 72nd minute of the match. This makes it three goal contributions in his past four appearances, as he saw a goal and an assist in their UCL semifinal legs against Barcelona. The midfielder now has 10 goal contributions in 28 appearances this season, just having reached double-digits.