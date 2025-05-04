Hakan Calhanoglu News: Serves disqualification

Calhanoglu cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Verona.

Calhanoglu was suspended for one match for illegal contact with some fan groups in previous years. Unless he's managed after the Champions League, he'll replace Kristjan Asllani in the midfield versus Torino next Sunday. He has tallied at least one key pass and one cross in his last six displays, totaling 13 and 21 (10 accurate) respectively, adding two assists, nine shots (zero on target) and 14 corners.