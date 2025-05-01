Fantasy Soccer
Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Suspended for Verona match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Calhanoglu has been disqualified for one match for illegal ties with some fan groups in previous years, Il Messaggero reported.

Calhanoglu violated the code of conduct by having some meetings with supporters who weren't part of associations formally affiliated with the club and plea bargained a one-game ban and a hefty fine. Kristjan Asllani or Piotr Zielinski will replace him against Verona on Saturday.

