Hamady Diop headshot

Hamady Diop Injury: Dealt lower body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Diop is out for Wednesday's match against Colorado due to a lower-body injury.

Diop is not going to be an option for the time being, with the defender suffering from an injury to his lower body. Luckily for the club, this will be a minor absence, as he has yet to earn a start and has only appeared off the bench this campaign. He will hope this is a short-term injury and a return is near.

Hamady Diop
San Diego FC
