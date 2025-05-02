Hamed Traore Injury: Could be back Sunday

Traore (hamstring) could be back for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference. "It's possible that Junior will be in the group this weekend, we'll see at tomorrow's session."

Traore could be back for Sunday's game after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury. He will be assessed after Saturday's final training session to see if he can make the squad to face Le Havre on Sunday. If deemed fit enough to feature, he will likely return directly in the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for AJA this season.