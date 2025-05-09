Hamed Traore Injury: Option for Saturday

Traore (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Nantes, accoridng to manager Christophe Pelissier.

Traore looks ot be back in the fold for Auxerre, as he has been deemed an option for Saturday's contest. This is solid news for the attacker after missing the club's past five games. He is a regular starter when fit and will look to see that spot immediately, starting in all 24 of his appearances this season.