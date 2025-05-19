Fantasy Soccer
Hany Mukhtar News: Active in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mukhtar took five shots, four on goal, sent in six crosses, took four corner kicks, and drew three fouls in Saturday's 0-0 draw with D.C. United.

Mukhtar came close to breaking the deadlock on multiple occasions, but ultimately failed to impact the scoresheet for the first time in five games. Look for Mukhtar to continue to drive Nashville's attack in Saturday's road affair with Toronto FC.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
