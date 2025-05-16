Hany Mukhtar News: Nets game winning goal

Mukhtar scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing six times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Mukhtar found the back of the net in the 63rd minute scoring the game winning goal for Nashville while leading the team in shots and crosses. The attacker has scored twice and provided an assist while combining for 11 shots, six chances created and 23 crosses over his last three matches.