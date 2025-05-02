Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla headshot

Haris Belkebla Injury: Doubtful against Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Belkebla (foot) remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Belkebla is close to return from his hamstring injury but the game on Sunday might come too close for him. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to know if he can make the squad. If he can't, Yassine Belkhdim is expected to replace him against in the midfield against the Canaries.

Haris Belkebla
Angers
