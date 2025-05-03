Haris Tabakovic News: Scores as reserve

Tabakovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus Monchengladbach.

April was a rough month for Tabakovic, as he began with three consecutive ineffective starts and was demoted to the bench. However, he made the most of his opportunity against Monchengladbach, as he was subbed in to replace Adam Hlozek in the 77th minute of play and quickly made an impact by scoring a crucial goal in the 81st minute. The goal marked the first in seven appearances and third of the season for Tabakovic.