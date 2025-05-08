Harrison Armstrong News: Returns to Everton

Armstrong has returned to Everton from his loan with Derby County, according to his club.

Armstrong has ended his stay with Derby County after heading to the club in February on loan, returning to his parent club, Everton. He would start in 12 of his 16 matches after joining the club, notching one goal in his time on the field. He is now eying to make another breakthrough to the Toffee first team next campaign and hopefully see some more time, as he only appeared in four games in the first half of the season before his loan.