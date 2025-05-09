Harrison Reed Injury: Out against Everton

Reed will miss Saturday's clash with Everton, Fulham announced. "Harrison has a calf injury. It's not so serious like we expected during that moment of the game."

Reed isn't an option for Saturday's clash with Everton due to the injury he suffered against Aston Villa. This will be something to monitor, as he may have played his last minutes of the season. With Sasa Lukic (knock) also sidelined it could be Andrea Pereira (undisclosed) who returns to the starting XI for Saturday's clash.