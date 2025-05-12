Fantasy Soccer
Harry Kane News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Kane scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monchengladbach.

Kane was back from suspension and scored during Saturday's comfortable win over Gladbach. The striker finally has his first league title and he was one of the best players in the Bundesliga throughout the campaign. Kane has given Bayern a true superstar striker for the first time since the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
