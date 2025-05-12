Harry Kane News: Nets in win
Kane scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monchengladbach.
Kane was back from suspension and scored during Saturday's comfortable win over Gladbach. The striker finally has his first league title and he was one of the best players in the Bundesliga throughout the campaign. Kane has given Bayern a true superstar striker for the first time since the departure of Robert Lewandowski.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now