Harry Kane News: Scores and assists off bench

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Hoffenheim.

Kane came on for Thomas Müller in the 61st minute, assisted Serge Gnabry's goal in the 80th minute, and then got on the scoresheet himself in the 86th minute via a pass from Sacha Boey. Kane finished the season as the league's top scorer and leader in total goal contributions, registering 34 in 31 appearances.