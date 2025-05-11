Harry Wilson News: Eight shots in loss

Wilson had eight shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Everton.

Wilson was Fulham's most active attacker, recording eight shots during the match, a season high by far for the forward. He forced a couple of saves from Jordan Pickford and narrowly missed the target on other occasions. Despite his efforts, he was unable to convert chances into goals, even though he might have deserved better without an incredible game from the Toffees captain. Wilson will aim to find a goal contribution against Brentford for their next contest on Sunday.