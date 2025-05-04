Harry Wilson News: Misses key opportunities

Wilson generated three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Wilson had two significant chances to equalize in Saturday's clash, first with a shot following an Alex Iwobi cross and later with a header from a Calvin Bassey delivery after a sensational run. Both attempts lacked the necessary precision and strength to beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. His inability to capitalize on these opportunities contributed to Fulham's scoreless outing, even though he made an impact with three shots and three crosses during the game. He will aim to show a better figure against Everton on Saturday.