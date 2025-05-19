Harry Wilson News: Scores in win

Wilson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Brentford.

After three straight starts, Wilson played off the bench and entered the match in the 66th minute to replace Alex Iwobi. He came up with his sixth goal of the season just minutes later, with a shot from outside the box, assisted by Adama Traore in the 70th. Wilson has at least one shot on target in three consecutive outing and is up to six shots on target in that span.