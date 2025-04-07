Fantasy Soccer
Harry Winks Injury: Dropped from squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Winks was dropped from the squad due to a feud with managed Ruud van Nistelrooy, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

Winks has been a frequent member of the squad, though recently on the bench, but has now been dropped due to his refusal to move to Leicester. The midfielder commutes more than 100 miles each day to the training ground, something that manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has decided is unacceptable. Unless there's a resolution it's unclear if or when Winks will be selected again for the Foxes.

