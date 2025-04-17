Harvey Barnes News: Finds back of net again
Barnes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.
Barnes continued his high levels of play Wednesday after he bagged yet another goal, finding the back of the net in extra time of the first half. This was his third straight match with a goal, scoring four goals during that span. He has now bagged nine goals this season and will look to make it double digits in the next few outings.
