Harvey Barnes News: Three shots but no goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Barnes registered three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Barnes tallied at least three shots for a second straight game and had more than one on target for the first time in four outings. This also marked his second consecutive game accounting for two chances created, and he is up to five over the last three outings. Additionally, this marked the second straight game where he sent at least four crosses but it was also the first time in three outings that he did not land one accurately.

