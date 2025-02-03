Harvey Vale News: Permanently transfer to QPR

Vale has completed a transfer to QPR from Chelsea, according to his former club.

Vale has left Chelsea after what you could call a disappointing spell with the club, only seeing three appearances with the first team after progressing through the youth ranks. He spent most of his time with the club on loan, bouncing between Hull and Bristol Rovers. He will see much more fortune with his new club, as he did not have a very good chance of seeing time in a young and filled Chelsea roster.