Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harvey Vale headshot

Harvey Vale News: Permanently transfer to QPR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Vale has completed a transfer to QPR from Chelsea, according to his former club.

Vale has left Chelsea after what you could call a disappointing spell with the club, only seeing three appearances with the first team after progressing through the youth ranks. He spent most of his time with the club on loan, bouncing between Hull and Bristol Rovers. He will see much more fortune with his new club, as he did not have a very good chance of seeing time in a young and filled Chelsea roster.

Harvey Vale
Queens Park Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now